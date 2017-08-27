2017 MTV VMA Red Carpet Photos — Katy Perry, Demi Lovato & More Arrive In Style

The biggest night in music brought some of the hottest celebs to the red carpet. Before a single award was given out, stars like Lorde, Cardi B and more slayed some sexy fashion, so check it all out!

Though the sun had yet to set on The Forum in Inglewood, California, the stars were out in full force for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Before Katy Perry, 32, would kick off the night that would see her, Miley Cyrus, 24, Demi Lovato, 25, Kendrick Lamar, 30, The Weeknd, 27, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more perform, she and the rest of the stars attending the 34th annual VMAs strutted their stuff down the red carpet. Technically, it was a blue carpet, but it was stunning, nonetheless.

Lorde practically kicked off the event, as the 20-year-old wore a light-purple floor-length gown that looked like it was made of silky ostrich feathers. From there, one by one, the stars made their way down the carpet. Demi Lovato left everyone shook, as the singer rocked a harem pant and a sheer, see-through top! Thanks to some very strategically placed lace, Demi avoided flashing everyone her nipples but damn. The show hadn’t even started and Demi was already giving a major highlight.

Though the night is all about celebrating music, the MTV VMAs have become known for its iconic fashion. Remember Lady Gaga’s meat dress? She wore that to the 2010 VMAs. While it wasn’t as editable, the dress Jennifer Lopez, 48 wore in 2015 was just as eye-catching, as “Jenny from the Block” rocked a silver gown that included a slew of sexy cutouts. Stars like Kim Kardashian, 36, Selena Gomez, 25, Taylor Swift, 27, and more have walked down the VMA red carpet in some of the most gorgeous fashions imaginable.

Of course, this is the MTV VMAs, and for every stunning gown, there’s at least one “OMG,” jaw-dropping, head-scratching outfit. Katy and Gaga, 31, seem to use this night as a way to try out some of the wackiest (but, admittedly, visually cool) outfits. Katy wore a literal record-breaking outfit in 2011, two years after Gaga wore a steam-punk inspired getup full of feathers and gold. Remember when Macy Gray wore a dress that literally said her new album was dropping on Sept. 18, 2001? Or how Miley, when hosting the 2015 VMAs, wore an inflatable dress that spelled out the name of her “Dooo It” single? Good times.

