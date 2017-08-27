Best Hair & Makeup At The 2017 VMAs — Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus & More

Music took over California and the world on August 27, as the VMAs roared into town, and with them, took the beauty world by storm!

Demi Lovato showed off her flawless skin, thanks to makeup artist Jill Powell and her esthetician Renee Rouleau, who has a line of at-home skincare products that we love. She focused heavily on a smudgy, smokey eye, and kept her lips nude. Her hair was in BIG curls, with tons of volume. Her hair was styled by Christian Marc using Dove.

Hailey Baldwin‘s look was thanks to hairstylist, Florido Ballsalo, who created a stunning look. He made sure her blonde was on point using L‘Oreal Professionnel products. Lorde looked like a princess in a ball gown. Her hair was half up and styled in loose waves. Her makeup was minimal — lavender eye shadow and pretty pink lips.

Julia Michaels looked stunning with soft and shiny loose waves. Her hair was styled by Brian Fisher using TONI&GUY products. Her makeup was very soft, with a pink lip centering the style.

Host Katy Perry, who has rocked basically every hair color under the sun at the VMAs, showed off her blonde pixie cut. Her hair was styled by Chris Appleton, who teased two blonde wigs on Instagram. Her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo.

Miley Cyrus, who is performing tonight, looked gorgeous, as usual. Taylor Swift debuted her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.” Pink received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Vanessa Hudgens looked amazing, per usual! She just channeled Cher with long, straight locks as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

Farrah Abraham rocked her bright red hair in a high, tight ponytail, and loaded up on the glitter eye makeup. Cardi B rocked her hair in a deep side part, styled in loose waves. Her eyes were defined with thick black liner and her lips were kept neutral.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best hair & makeup at the 2017 VMAs?