MTV’s 2017 VMAs Best Dressed — Demi Lovato, Lorde & More

On one of the biggest nights in music, you can always expect some wild and crazy fashion choices from eclectic artists…and some serious skin! See who stunned on the red carpet right here!

Held live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on August 27, the MTV VMAs are always a spectacle. Before the action-pack show even began, stars like Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus Pink, Lorde and host Katy Perry killed it on the carpet. You never know what to expect at a show like this, and the fashion never disappoints. See some of the wackiest looks from the past on stars like Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga here!

As one of the first on the carpet, Demi showed off her curvy body, wearing a form fitting black lace bodysuit from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2016 Couture Collection. The top was completely sheer! Wow! Host Katy surely has a TON of costume changes for the hours she is hosting the show! We can’t wait to see them all!

Lorde looked like a princess on the carpet in a lavender ball gown. Her makeup was girly and minimal to match her look. We loved it! Julia Michaels looked gorgeous in a long, blue sequin gown with bustier top. Chantel Jeffries looked insane in a sheer metallic dress that really hugged her curves. Paris Jackson looked very fashion forward in a sheer Christian Dior embroidered dress.

Miley looked so pretty on the carpet. We love her laid back style. Miley is performing during the show, and “Malibu” is also nominated for Best Pop Song. Pink will also hit the stage tonight, before receiving MTV’s “lifetime achievement” award, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

