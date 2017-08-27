Miley Cyrus Slays Performance Of ‘Younger Now’ In First VMA Appearance In Four Years

There’s no twerking or blurred lines here! Miley Cyrus is back on the VMAs stage, new and improved, with her powerful voice and amazing new single ‘Younger Now!’ All the deets on her emotional performance!

So long Hannah Montana, Smiley Miley, and Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz — Miley Cyrus is returning to her roots with her latest single and newest studio album, both titled Younger Now. Infamous for her 2013 outrageous twerking performance with Robin Thicke, Miley has dialed her brand back a little bit with this performance, showcasing a repentant, yet still edgy and extremely talented performer. Although Miley did tease her fans on Instagram by posting a picture of her crazy twerking in 2013, with a photoshopped picture of her dad in the corner, her Younger Now production showed off her latest image. While there were reports that Miley may be a no-show like she was at the Teen Choice Awards, we were luckily blessed with her performance!

In an outfit reminiscent of the Pink Ladies, wearing a hot pink leotard, hot pink cat eye glasses and dancing with Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley characters, Miley proved she is truly one of the best singers of this generation. “The Voice” coach serenaded the crowd with the twangy, singer-songwriter hit we’ve been waiting for. “Younger Now,” which includes vulnerable lyrics like “Like all this time I’ve been asleep/Even though it’s not who I am/I’m not afraid of who I used to be,” shows Miley’s extreme transition into a new phase of her life, in which she’s re-engaged to longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and returning to a bit of her twangy, Southern roots. Speaking to Billboard about her evolution, Miley said, “I ­f**king hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

According to People Magazine, Miley’s VMA rehearsal was extremely emotional for everyone watching. “Everyone who saw her rehearsal got emotional and some even got teary-eyed,” says the insider told the outlet. “This is a new and evolved Miley. Her energy was so different on stage, and there’s a new side to her that people will be surprised to see.” We couldn’t agree more!

