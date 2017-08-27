Miley Cyrus Skips Bra & Wears Cute, Colorful Jumpsuit At VMAs

After skipping the carpet, Miley Cyrus took the stage to perform ‘Younger Now’ at the VMAs in a hot pink romper without a bra.

Miley Cyrus looked sweet and sassy in a retro romper while performing her new song “Younger Now” at the VMAs. Held live from Inglewood, Calif. on August 27, she looked like she worked at a ’50s-themed diner! Her hot pink and orange romper showed off her mile-long legs! Halfway through the performance she added a full skirt to the outfit, with MC written in sequins near the hemline.

It was quite the ensemble performance, with dancers of ALL ages joining her on stage. Miley rocked a ponytail and red lipstick for the performance. She’s so cute! Host Katy Perry gave her an amazing introduction and Miley responded, “Love you Katy” before she started singing.

Miley skipped a bra and her nipples were visible during the performance. Miley has been a “Free The Nipple” proponent for many years and was actually just naked on the cover of David LaChapelle’s new book!

Earlier in the night, Miley posted a throwback photo of her raunchy 2013 VMA performance of “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke and wrote, “Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise.” LOL! She definitely behaved! Miley’s parents were in the audience as well as her sister Noah Cyrus, who was nominated for best new artist.

Miley herself was nominated for “Best Pop Video” for “Malibu” but lost out to Fifth Harmony‘s Down. Next time, Miley!

