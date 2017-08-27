What a trooper! Lorde was horribly sick with the flu but still hit the 2017 VMAs stage with a modern dance performance to her song ‘Homemade Dynamite.’ We’ve got the video, right here!

So explosive! Lorde warned fans earlier in the day on Aug. 27 that, “You can’t tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad I needed an IV,” just to make it down the VMAs red carpet. Rather than cancel out her performance spot in the show, she just changed things up with a special performance of “Homemade Dynamite.” She did a modern dance routine surrounded by supporting dancers, which had to have taken a ton of energy. Lorde didn’t sing as her illness had taken a toll on her, but what a trooper for showing up and really committing to her slot in the telecast. She may have felt awful, but she looked amazing in a grey pants with silver tinfoil-like top and draping.

The Kiwi singer — real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor — has had quite a comeback after her long hiatus when she took the world by storm in 2013 with her hit worldwide hit “Royals.” Her first new single “Green Light” was a massive dance jam and the video for it showed that she’s all grown up now, wearing a skin tight pink dress while showing off her funky moves. In “Perfect Places” she frolicked under waterfalls and ran along tropical beaches in gorgeous gowns in a music video that made us wish we were right there with her. Speaking of amazing gowns, Lorde shined on the VMAs red carpet earlier in the night, wearing a gorgeous lavender gown with a long feathered skirt and a bandeau top. Check out pics from the MTV VMAs 2017 telecast right here.

We were totally hoping that her bestie Taylor Swift, 27, would show up to support Lorde on her big night, especially since her other close pal Ed Sheeran, 26, was also on hand to perform as well. It could have been a best buddies reunion, but at least Lorde was there to cheer on the debut of Tay’s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which has already become a monster single after debuting on Aug. 25.

Learning some of these @lorde moves for my next party. Who wants to help carry me? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NslxrOGm2L — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lorde’s performance at the VMAs? Did she blow you away?