Logic Shares the Stage With Suicide Survivors During Powerful VMAs Performance

Wow, we are so inspired after Logic’s stunning suicide prevention performance of ‘1-800-273-8255’ at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. He completely owned the stage alongside collaborators Khalid and Alessia Cara!

Sometimes MTV Video Music Awards performances get you up out of your seat dancing, and other times they leave you speechless. 27-year-old rapper Logic’s performance of his suicide awareness anthem “1-800-273-8255” (which is actually the phone number for the suicide hotline) was beautiful and inspiring on Aug. 27. As a matter of fact, it may have been one of the most powerful moments of the whole night! Click here for pics of the best moments from the VMAs.

Kesha intro’d the amazing performance said the song “brought her to tears.” “The truth is piecing and the truth is what matters, the truth is that none of us are alone. We all have a vulnerable side. No matter how dark is may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone,” she promised young fans. Click here for the best moments of the VMAs.

Of course, Logic had to bring out his amazing collaborators Khalid and Alessia Cara to help with the performance, and they made it that much more perfect. The whole audience was singing along and some were even brought to tears! The trio brought dozens of suicide survivors on stage with them,all wearing shirts with the prevention hotline number. Many of the victims were sobbing, and it was so touching! “I just want to thank you all for giving me a platform to talk about mental health suicide an depression,” said Logic. “I don’t give a damn if you’re black white or any color in between, I’m going to fight for your equality.”

Logic has been around for a while, but his suicide prevention song pushed him into the main stream music scene. The song is from his third studio album Everybody, which actually debuted at numero uno on the Billboard 200 albums chart. That’s no small feat! He’s up for one award at the VMAs, and it’s a super cool one. His song “Black Spiderman” is nominated for the Best Fight Against The System award. So cool!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Logic, Alessia, and Khalid’s performance at the MTV VMAs? Let us know!