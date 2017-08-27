Arya Kills [Spoiler] In Shockingly Gruesome ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Scene

FINALLY! [SPOILER] got the ultimate just deserts with a death at the hand of Arya Stark in the season seven finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ on Aug. 23 and we’ve never felt more satisfied. The major character met their fate in a truly gruesome, but deeply satisfying, way!

And another one bites the dust! It wouldn’t have been a proper Game of Thrones season finale without a major character death and we’re pretty sure the one that just occurred during season seven’s final episode on Aug. 27, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” will have absolutely no one in Westeros shedding a tear. The dastardly Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) aka Littlefinger aka The Worst Piece Of Human Garbage This Side Of King’s Landing, has finally been killed, and all we can say is good riddance! Click here to see our original predictions for the season seven finale.

The best part about Littlefinger’s death was that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was the one to sentence him to his fate, a task she let her little sis Arya (Maisie Williams) carry out — a job she was more than happy to complete. Sansa brought him before her court at Winterfell and just when you thought she was actually sentencing Arya to death, she pulled out a laundry list of horrible things he’s done since the beginning of the series. And who was the one who told her all of these things? Her little brother Bran, the Three-eyed Raven. He begged for his life, but the Stark kids are clearly all in this together again, and so Sansa was hearing none of it. Arya walked quickly over to him as he was pleading with the Lady of Winterfell and sliced his throat with one swift movement, killing him with the knife he held to Ned Stark’s throat in season one. Nice!

We have been watching Littlefinger try to carefully orchestrate a falling out between the sisters over the course of season seven, with his ultimate goal being to keep Sansa, the Lady of Winterfell, close so he can control her. So it was deeply satisfying to see Sansa — who has been a pawn in Littlefinger’s game for years and has suffered enough pain at this hand — be the one to seal his fate. It was even more satisfying to see Arya, who Petyr tried desperately to keep from forming a bond with her sister, be the one Sansa appointed as his executioner. In fact, some fans have been theorizing that she would be the one to kill him all along. So while a major character is now gone, we’re willing to bet there was a collective “YAS!” heard ’round the world when Arya took Littlefinger out of the game for good.

