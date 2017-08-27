Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Toned & Tanned Body While Posing In A Bikini — Tempting Younes?

The love between Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima is hot, but not as hot as the ‘KUWTK’ star in a bikini! She flaunted her figure in a sexy snap, giving her bae plenty reasons to meet her by the pool.

It may be cliché to say that Kourtney Kardashian is a “hot momma,” but the 38-year-old mother of three cranked up the heat by a few hundred degrees in a sexy swimwear snap on Aug. 26. Kourt pulled out a trademark “Kardashian Bikini Selfie,” rocking a neon swimsuit while taking a picture for social media. If there was any wonder why Younes Bendjima, 24, can’t get enough of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, that’s why. Who wouldn’t fall head-over-heels for such an amazingly toned and tanned body?

Though Younes wasn’t in the snap, maybe he was waiting by the pool with a cool drink for Kourt, eager to apply some suntan lotion to her back? He certainly was all smiles when he and Kourtney had a hot date night on Aug. 24. While Younes was modestly dressed, all eyes were on Kourt. The KUWTK star wore this barely-there minidress that had a plunging neckline. Seriously, Kourt’ cleavage was amazing. She has worked hard on that “revenge body” following her break-up with Scott Disick, 34, and she is showing it off whenever she can.

Seeing Kourt happy with Younes – along with her jaw-dropping figure – has been a “serious shock to Scott’s system,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Kourt’s baby daddy is dealing with the reality that she’s moved on from him, and it’s not going well for “The Lord.” After seeing Kourtney take her new bae around the world on one sexy vacation after another, Scott unfollowed her on Instagram. Uh-oh. Seems someone’s a bit jealous.

While this “hot momma” is having the time of her life with Younes, Kourt is holding off on introducing him to her three kids – Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign. The relationship is still too new for these lovebirds, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and both Younes and Kourt want to keep it “casual.” If things get a little bit more serious, and it looks like this romance is something more than PDA-filled vacations, then Kourt will introduce her babies to her bae. Until then, she’s jut “enjoying letting her hair down” and doing things like taking sexy bikini selfies.

Do you think Kourtney and Younes will get serious, HollywoodLifers? Do you want to see them take things to the next level?