Kim Kardashian Kisses Kanye West While Cozying Up For Fight Night After Taylor Swift Drops Diss Track

Taylor Swift went for the knockout, but Kim Kardashian dodged that diss track drama like she was Floyd Mayweather. During the big fight night, Kim seemed unfazed by Tay as she snuggled up to Kanye West!

Floyd Mayweather, 40, walked out of Las Vegas with his undefeated boxing record intact on Aug. 26, but it’s safe to say Kanye West, 40, felt like he was the real champion of the world after Kim Kardashian, 36, kissed him. Kim took a snap of her giving her hubby a kiss on the cheek, captioning the shot “Fight night!” More like “date night,” right? Though Kim’s Snapchat picture is a bit blurry, it almost looks like the normally stone-faced Kanye is trying to old back a smile. Aww. C’mon, Kanye. Let out that grin. It’s okay to have fun!

Clearly, these two were enjoying themselves as they watched Floyd defeat Conor McGregor, 28. Here’s hoping that this fight didn’t sour Kanye’s mood by reminding him of the ongoing battle with Taylor Swift, 27. Tay released her single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Aug. 25 before confirming that the music video for the new song would premiere at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. While Yeezy might blow his top if there are any anti-Kimye references in Taylor’s vid, Kim doesn’t seem too concerned. She said there’s “no video or anything that could rock” her marriage to Kanye in a YouTube vlog on Aug. 24, according to Daily Mail.

It’s going to take more than a diss track to get underneath Kim’s skin. While Kanye has a notoriously short fuse (just ask Wiz Khalifa, JAY-Z, or anyone else Ye has beefed with) Kim is cool, calm and collected when – as Taylor sang – “haters are gonna hate, hate, hate, hate.” After dealing with sex tapes, family meltdowns, divorces, and more, “a mediocre diss track isn’t really bothering her,” a source close to the KUWTK star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

Will Kim and Kanye tune into the VMAs to see Taylor’s video (and if Ms. Swift pulls out any interest surprises during the big event)? From the way Kim is disinterested in this feud, she and Yeezy might just watch the Game of Thrones finale instead. One person who’s keeping an eye on all this drama is the queen bee herself, Beyonce, 35. She has “always been a fan of Taylor’s music,” a source close to Bey told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Beyonce was eager to see if any “drama” would erupt over Taylor’s new song. Considering that the preview of the “LWYMMD” video is eerily similar to Beyonce’s “Formation” video, Bey may not be a big fan of Swift’s music for long, especially if Taylor ripped her off.

Are you excited to see the next round in the Taylor-Kanye feud, HollywoodLifers? Or are you over it?

