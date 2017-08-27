Khalid Slays With ‘Location’ During Epic Medley Performance At The 2017 VMA’s Pre-show

Khalid sent us his ‘Location’ at the 2017 MTV VMA Awards pre-show during a medley performance which also included ‘Young, Dumb & Broke.’ Keep reading for all the details on his epic appearance on Aug. 27th in Los Angeles.

We don’t need nothing else but Khalid and his performance at MTV’s 2017 Video Music Awards pre-show because it was nothing short of legendary. Khalid rocked the VMA pre-show stage with amazing vocals and a whole lot of style as he sang his hit track, ‘Location,’ in front of the Forum in sunny Los Angeles, California. Khalid then bopped into the crowd as he followed up with his hit, ‘Young, Dumb & Broke,’ with his fans bouncing along to the beat. It was a classic VMA performance which closed the pre-show in a night when the biggest names in music are expected to throw down.

Hosted by the lovely Katy Perry, the VMA’s is a star-studded event with performances by Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar who opened the show immediately following Khalid’s performance. Pink was in the house to receive the Vanguard Award while Taylor Swift debuted her sexy video for hot new Kimye diss track, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ In years past the VMA’s have been a place where anything can happen and usually does, and thanks to Khalid’s unforgettable performance, the 2017 VMA’s will be with us forever.

Not to be confused with the equally lovable and similarly named DJ Khaled, Khalid is a vocalist whose VMA performance was a celebration of an amazing year. Khalid looked at home in front of the crowd, dressed in retro gear, and could not have more happy to entertain the world.

we're less than 3 days away and I'm lowkey FREAKING OUT RN pic.twitter.com/yQW323ZC1c — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 24, 2017

