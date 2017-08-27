Kendrick Lamar Humbly Wins Video Of The Year Award At 2017 VMAs

Major congrats are in order, as Kendrick Lamar just took home the Video Of The Year Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Aug. 27. We couldn’t be more excited for him!

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Eminem, and more stars have claimed the top prize in the past, but the big winner at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was Kendrick Lamar. However, this time around, Kendrick won the first major Moon Person for the Video Of The Year award, as there’s no more Moonman. So… it’s kind of a big deal! “Man, I want to thank God for giving us these amazing talents,” Lamar said while accepting his second-ever VMA. “Thank you for allowing us to take our thoughts and our wild imagination to the next level,” he further said, while standing next to his manager Dave Free and video director Dave Meyers, whom he brought on stage with him.

Kendrick Lamar was the night’s top-nominated performer (he came into the show with EIGHT nominations) and won six awards, including the highly-coveted Video Of The Year award. He also kicked off the show with a performance of his songs “DNA” and “Humble,” during which he set the stage on fire! It was a crazy exciting performance, but we’d expect nothing less from the rapper. It was his night to shine, and that he did.

Others who were nominated for Video Of The Year at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards included Alessia Cara for “Scars To Your Beautiful,” DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) for “Wild Thoughts,” Bruno Mars for “24K Magic,” and The Weeknd for “Reminder.” Kendrick, obviously, had some steep competition, but he definitely deserved the win! We’ve had “HUMBLE” stuck in our heads every since it was released earlier this year.

Such a huge night for @kendricklamar! Congrats on winning Video of the Year! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/qKXOr51xWw — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

