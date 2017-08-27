Kendrick Lamar Sets The VMAs Stage On Fire With Opening Performance Of ‘HUMBLE’ & ‘DNA’

Now, that’s how you open the VMAs! Kendrick Lamar kicked off the 2017 awards show with numerous tracks from his hit album, ‘Damn’! And, the stage was on fire… literally! Get the hot details!

Kendrick Lamar, 30, set the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards stage on fire, August 27! But, seriously, the stage was on fire. The rapper put on a high-energy performance when he treated fans to not one, but two of his tracks — “HUMBLE” and “DNA”. Kendrick — who rocked a white tee with red pants — had the audience on their feet as he travel through the crowd, covering the entire stage. His epic opening consisted of men on fire [literally], smoke, and a floor-ceiling-length cage that was on fire as well. Some of his professional backup performers actually climbed up the blazing cage-wall.

Needless to say, Kendrick was the perfect opener for the notoriously wild show. It’s a great night for the Compton native, who leads the pack with eight nominations, including video of the year for his song “HUMBLE”.

The 2017 VMAs — at The Forum in Inglewood, CA — have been nothing short of entertaining. Katy Perry, 32, has been the hostess with the mostess. The singer has been crushing her hosting duties, and she’s even slated to rock the stage too! She will perform “Swish Swish” with her “special guest,” Nicki Minaj, 34, as she teased during the pre-show. As she gears up for her upcoming tour, and her highly anticipated album, Witness, Katy’s hosting gig just adds another major accomplishment on her impressive resume.

Kendrick and Katy aren’t the only stars to slay the stage at the VMAs. They join a slew of celebs in an amazing lineup of performers. Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, The Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes are all slated to perform. Pink, 37, also is slated to perform her new single “What About Us” from her sixth album, Beautiful Trauma. It’s a big night for the singer who will accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her 17-year music career, as well as her contributions in the entertainment world and philanthropy work.

And, viewers will also be treated to an epic collaboration. Demi Lovato, Logic, DJ Khalid, Julia Michaels, Post Malone, Cardi B, and the legendary Rod Stewart will join forces with DNCE for a cover of Stewart’s 1978 hit, “Do You Think I’m Sexy.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kendrick’s performance?