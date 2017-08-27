Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj Slay With Epic ‘Swish Swish’ Performance At The VMAs

Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj shut down The Forum when they closed the VMAs with their hit collaboration, ‘Swish Swish’! The epic duo teamed up for a sexy basketball game, where Katy flew over the crowd!

Katy Perry, 32, and Nicki Minaj, 34, are the ultimate stage duo! The singers treated fans to their hit collaboration, “Swish Swish” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, August 27! Katy — dressed in an embellished basketball corset — opened the performance standing on a giant basketball. When she made it down to the stage, she linked up with her back-up dancers to treat the crowd to some epic moves. Then, Nicki showed up, dressed as a sexy referee! She appeared on a rotating stage, aka, Katy’s opening basketball, and totally crushed it! Katy wrapped up the show by flying through the air to dunk on crowd, as Noah Cyrus, 17, said when she introduced Katy to the stage.

It’s been a big night for Katy, who pulled double duty, performing and hosting at the 2017 VMAs. The hit-maker crushed it as the night’s host, where she had countless outfit changes and hilarious skits. The audience “oohed and awed” in shock over her diss at Justin Bieber, 24. Katy called him a baby when she slammed him for the time he forgot the lyrics to his hit, “Despacito” back in May 2017. And, the disses didn’t end there.

Taylor Swift, 27, finally dropped the video for her highly anticipated hit “Look What You Made Me Do” and it was nothing short of epic references to her many feuds throughout 2016 and 2017. She seemed to reference Kim Kardashian‘s Oct. 2016 robbery, when she laid in a bathtub filled with diamonds and snake jewelry; a scene in the video fans thought was a blatant dig at the time Kim was robbed of her engagement ring, Kanye West, 40, gifted her. There were many more references to Tay’s real-life feuds, including a “I [heart] T. Swift,” t-shirts; you know, the one her ex, Tom Hiddleston, 36, rocked when the two were once hot and heavy together.

Kendrick Lamar, 30, was the big winner of the night, taking home the “Moon Person” for the biggest award of the night — Video of the Year for his “HUMBLE.” visual. He took home the award over artists such as, Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, D.R.A.M., Migos, and DJ Khaled. Kendrick was also most-nominated artist of the night with eight nods.

