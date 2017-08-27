Katy Perry Shows Off Cleavage In Gorgeous White Gown At VMAs

Katy Perry made the carpet her own as she strutted towards her MTV VMA hosting duties on August 27. Learn more about her outfit right here!

Katy Perry has rocked some insane fashion and beauty looks in the past, so nothing shocks us anymore! But at the 2017 MTV VMAs, held live from Inglewood, Calif. on August 27, Katy chose to wear a rather subdued look! The classy ensemble was a gorgeous white gown by Stéphane Rolland, with a cut out showcasing her cleavage, and a structured shoulder. She was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who have also worked with Jennifer Lopez for years.

Her lavender eye makeup was done by Hung Vanngo and her platinum pixie with blunt bangs was thanks to Chris Appleton. Chris teased two platinum blonde wigs on his Instagram, so we can’t wait to see her looks during the show!

It’s a HUGE night for Katy, who is not only hosting but also performing “Swish Swish” alongside Nicki Minaj. The singer is nominated for FIVE awards — she tied with The Weeknd for the second most nominations. She’s definitely walking away with a Moon Person trophy or two!

Who knows if Katy was nervous before the show (actually, just before on Instagram she said she was “f**king terrified”, but pal Miley Cyrus, who has hosted this show in the past, totally had her back leading up to the big night. A source close to Miley told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Miley is super pumped that Katy is hosting the VMAs this year, she knows she’s going to kill it. She also knows how stressful hosting the show is so she’s been sending Katy supportive texts and all kinds of thoughtful gifts. She even arranged her favorite energy healer to give Katy a reiki treatment on Sunday morning to get all her chakras aligned before the show.” So sweet!

