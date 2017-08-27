Katy Perry Slams Justin Bieber For Not Knowing The Words To ‘Despacito’ At VMAs

Oh, she went there! Along with numerous digs during the VMAs, Justin Bieber joined the stars who were dissed at the awards show. Katy Perry hashed up the time Bieber forgot the lyrics to ‘Despacito’ and called him a ‘baby’!

Katy Perry, 32, took a pretty hard shot at Justin Bieber, 24, during one of her many hosting skits at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, August 27! After a commercial break, Katy hit the stage, where she had a fake baby attached to her chest in a carrier. She claimed that someone informed her that babies bring more social media likes. However, when DJ Khaled, 41, showed up with his son, Asahad, and riled off his baby’s already-numerous accolades, he showed her up. And, that’s when she threw major shade at DJ Khaled’s good friend and collaborator, Bieber.

“My baby knows the lyrics to Despacito unlike some other babies I know,” she said, to which the crowd collectively “oohed and awed.” Everyone knew what she was referring to.

In case you didn’t hear the viral news, back in May 2017, Bieber hit the stage at 1 Oak in NYC, where any knowledge of Spanish, or the lyrics to “Despacito” escaped his brain. The singer actually belted out “blah blah blah blah” to the track, which was No. 1 on the charts at the time. After his lyrical mishap, which fans dubbed the moment a “disaster,” the Biebs became the center of major backlash. He repeatedly received flack for not performing the hit in concert because fans believed he didn’t really know the lyrics to the hit that made him a chart-topper. See the wild reactions to Katy’s diss!

Gotta love that low blow @katyperry threw at @justinbieber for not knowing the words to #Despacito and being a baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/BjjVd5VOTR — Astra On The Air AMP (@AstraOnTheAir) August 28, 2017

KatY PERRY JUST SHADED JUSTIN BIEBER NOT KNOWING THE LYRICS TO DESPACITO HDJXJDJSJD — alyssa (@faIlingoverme) August 28, 2017

@katyperry now just took a shot at @justinbieber. Yet, she pretends she's innocent. First Taylor, then Britney and now him. SMH — Johnnoodles (@Johnnoodles_) August 28, 2017

