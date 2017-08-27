Katy Perry Rocks Flawless Makeup But A Questionable Hairstyle At 2017 MTV VMAs

Hostess with the most-ess! Katy Perry always kills it on the red carpet, but this year she really brought it at the MTV Video Music Awards. Well, except for the hair…

Katy Perry, 32, took the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, by storm, and we cannot get enough of her makeup look, which is all thanks to makeup artist Hung Vanngo. As for those bangs, well, not so much.

Chris Appleton is the stylist behind Katy’s hair look tonight, and we’re just not feeling it. It had a Dumb and Dumber-esque feeling but with random pieces sticking up here and there — not cute at all.

To bring it back to the makeup, Katy really rocked that metallic rosy eyeshadow, huge falsies and black liquid liner. Her pink nail polish was a sweet touch, too! She looked super flawless in the facial region, to say the least, and again, it’s a bummer that her short blonde hair wasn’t given the same treatment.

She’s both hosting and performing tonight, and Katy is also up for a whopping 5 awards. “Chained To The Rhythm” is nominated for Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Pop Video, while “Feels” is up for Best Collaboration and “Bon Appetit” for Best Art Direction. Good luck, Katy — and we can’t wait to see you perform that medley of hits! Hopefully, a colorful wig will be involved.

