Fans Have Some ‘Issues’ With The VMAs Cutting Off Julia Michaels’ Performance

Wait, what? The immensely talented Julia Michaels was supposed to sing her incredible new hit ‘Issues’ at the VMAs, but the network cut off her performance almost immediately! Fans were livid that they didn’t get to see her sing!

Noooo! Julia Michaels took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, started singing “Issues”, and then — bam! — the netwok cut to commercial! What happened? That’s what angry fans wanted to know after waiting patiently all night to see their idol perform. From what we could hear, Julia sounded amazing! She looked adorable, too, in a low-cut, ruffled red dress and a messy up-do. Ugh, we wish they could have shown her whole performance.

If you don’t know Julia’s name, it’s time you learned. Julia is behind some of the most infectious hits in pop music, and now she’s getting her time in the sun as a beautiful singer and performer herself! Julia rocked the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 27 at the MTV Video Music Awards with a raucous rendition of “Issues”, the incredible song she decided to keep for herself after gifting other artists with amazing songs. We think we’re in love!

Julia’s the creative genius who penned lyrics for basically every one of your favorite pop songs from the past couple years. Justin Bieber‘s “Sorry”? Julia! Selena Gomez‘s “Good For You?” Julia! Gwen Stefani‘s “Used to Love You”? You got it, that’s all Julia. She’s also responsible for Nick Jonas‘ “Close” and Demi Lovato‘s “Fire Starter”. We’re pretty grateful that Julia exists. And now, we’re finally getting to hear what she creates for herself. “Issues” is just the beginning of a beautiful career. Her debut song went platinum in under three months after its release. Julia’s vying for coveted 2017 Best New Artist tonight at the VMAs against other notable newbies like Noah Cyrus and SZA. We wish she could have shown off those pipes for the audience at home before fan voting ended!

THEY JUST DID JULIA MICHAELS SO DIRTY I CAN'T BELIEVE IT #VMAs pic.twitter.com/OzqPPBVwod — Jon (@prasejeebus) August 28, 2017

How did they just do julia Michaels dirty like that? — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) August 28, 2017

Omg they're cutting off Julia Michaels' performance hahahaha omg I can't that's terrible #VMAs — NY Swiftie 10/3/14 (@tswizzzleswift) August 28, 2017

How rude to cut to commercial during Julia Michaels… or literally any performer. #VMAs — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) August 28, 2017

You cut off Julia Michaels'? This is disrespectful. #VMAs — Guillermo Flores (@GuillermoxF) August 28, 2017

but why tf did they cut off julia Michaels #VMAs — olivia (@GPinkSnapback) August 28, 2017

The #VMAs are OVER, Julia Michaels deserved better 😤😤😤 — Danny Gravel (@Danny_Gravel) August 28, 2017

So wait… Julia Michaels has actual talent and they let her sing for 20 seconds then talk over her and go to commercial? #VMAs — Elana Lalasis (@_britttabot) August 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you pissed off that Julia’s performance got cut off at the VMAs? Let us know!