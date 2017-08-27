Jon Snow’s Real Name Is Revealed In Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Scene

At last! Jon Snow’s real name was revealed by Bran in the epic ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale. What do you think of his Targaryen birth name?

And Jon Snow’s name is actually… Aegon Targaryen! Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) made the huge reveal about Jon (Kit Harington) to Sam (John Bradley-West) in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. Sam and Bran finally put the pieces of the puzzle together regarding Jon Snow. The beloved King in the North is not Ned Stark’s bastard son. He’s the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making him the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Fans thought they had learned Jon Snow’s real name way before season 7. Empire Magazine released a story in July 2017 about the highly-anticipated season and wrote that Jon’s birth name was Jaeherys Targaryen. However, one of Empire’s contributing editors revealed on Twitter that the name hadn’t been confirmed by the cast or crew. It was actually based on a popular fan theory. Over the years, fans had a number of theories about Jon Snow’s real name, and some of them turned out to be right!

