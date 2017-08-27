Jon Snow & Daenerys Finally Give In To Their Feelings In Steamy ‘GoT’ Finale Scene

Was that the hottest ‘Game of Thrones’ moment ever? Jon Snow and Daenerys finally took their relationship to the next level with one sexy scene during the season 7 finale!

Jonerys finally happened! Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) had sex on a boat in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. To say the sex scene was hot would be an understatement. Daenerys and Jon Snow’s chemistry is out of this world! Are they going to be a full-on couple now and rule Westeros together? After this, it’s going to be hard for Jon Snow and Daenerys to go back to being just friends. Also, could Daenerys get pregnant?!

The Game of Thrones showrunners confirmed that Jon Snow and Daenerys were falling for each other before the season 7 finale. “I don’t think either one of them really knew exactly how powerful their feelings were towards each other…” David Benioff said in an episode featurette. “Just the notion of falling for someone, that involves weakness. That’s not something a queen does, but she feels that happening. And he feels it happening for her.”

There’s only one thing that could lessen the hotness of this Jonerys scene, and that’s the fact that Jon Snow and Daenerys are related. Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, who is Dany’s older brother. That means Jon Snow just had sex with his aunt. Jon Snow and Daenerys have no idea that they’re related. However, Targaryens are known for incest, so it’s still a little weird. You either ship Jonerys or not, and those that do definitely got what they’ve been asking for. Listen to what we had to say about Game of Thrones by listening to our HollywoodLife podcast now!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Daenerys and Jon Snow’s sex scene? Let us know!