‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Live Blog: Stay Up To Date As The Episode Unfolds

Grey Worm and the rest of the Unsullied army have arrived in King’s Landing. They’re ready to fight for their queen if need be. Jaime and Bronn look over at the thousands of soldiers Daenerys has on her side. Needless to say, they’re a little intimidated, considering how Daenerys obliterated the Lannister army during the loot train battle. Dany’s Dothraki army soon shows up as well as a show of force.

Jon Snow, Davos, Tyrion, Theon, and Varys arrive to King’s Landing by boat. Jon Snow has never been to King’s Landing. He wonders why anyone would ever want to live in such a small, congested place. The Hound is also on board and goes down to check on the wight they’ve brought along. He’s still screaming and kicking. There’s one person who is not on the boat: Daenerys.

Cersei wonders why Daenerys isn’t with them. Everyone is headed to the dragon pit. Before Cersei heads down there herself, she tells The Mountain to kill Daenerys first, then Tyrion, and Jon Snow last if anything happens. Jaime is appalled at Cersei’s latest plan. On the way to the dragon pit, a number of reunions happen. Brienne sees The Hound for the first time since she thought she killed him. The look on her face is pure shock. Brienne sort of apologizes for trying to kill The Hound. She was only trying to protect Arya. The Hound says he was only trying to do that, too. Aw! He DOES care! Podrick and Tyrion also share a sweet moment.

At the dragon pit, Tyrion comes face-to-face with Cersei for the first time since Joffrey’s trial. Jon Snow crosses paths with Cersei for the first time since before he left for the Night’s Watch. The Mountain, Jaime, and Euron are by Cersei’s side as a show of protection. Jaime eyes Brienne and Theon eyes Euron as they walk by. The Hound confronts his brother, The Mountain.

Cersei immediately asks where Daenerys is. Tyrion says she’ll arrive soon. The awkwardness between the Lannister children is deafening. Suddenly, they hear Dany’s dragons. Daenerys shows up on Drogon. She is such a badass. She walks up and takes her seat without saying a word. Cersei tries drag Daenerys for her tardiness. Daenerys is not having any of it. Euron interrupts Tyrion and tells Theon that he has Yara. If Theon doesn’t submit now, then Yara dies. Tyrion refuses to let Euron take control of this meeting. Jon Snow steps up and reveals everything he knows about the Night King’s army of the dead. He tries to convince Cersei that the threat is serious, but she doesn’t believe him.

The Hound brings out the wight. He opens up the wooden box and the wight lunges for Cersei. The Hound slices the wight in half, but the wight continues to scream and fight. Jon shows Cersei that the only way to kill the undead is by burning them or using dragonglass. Cersei is understandably terrified. “There is only one war that matters,” Jon Snow says. “The great war. And it is here.”

Cersei’s not the only one who is scared of the undead. Euron is extremely spooked and tells Cersei he’s going back to the Iron Islands to protect himself. What a coward. Shockingly, Cersei accepts Daenerys’s offer of a truce. Daenerys says she’ll stay out of King’s Landing until the Night King and his army are defeated. But Cersei decides to twist the knife in just a little bit. She wants Jon to stay in the north and not choose sides between Cersei and Daenerys. But he’s not Ned’s son. “I cannot serve two queens,” Jon Snow admits. “I have pledged myself to Queen Daenerys of House Targaryen.” Jonerys shippers, are you screaming yet? Cersei storms off.

Pretty much everyone, including Daenerys, is pissed that Jon Snow didn’t agree to Cersei’s terms. They didn’t come all this way for nothing. Jon Snow refuses to make false promises. His heart lies with Daenerys! To try and mend things with Cersei, Tyrion agrees to go talk with her. The Mountain walks Tyrion to Cersei’s room and runs into Jaime, who wishes him luck.

Their conversation is tense to say the least. Cersei blames Tyrion for Tommen and Myrcella’s deaths. Tyrion dares Cersei to kill him. She could end him. Right here, right now. The Mountain is right there, too. But she can’t do it. She just can’t. After a short recess, everyone reconvenes back at the dragon pit. Cersei pledges to help until the great war is won.

Over at Winterfell, Littlefinger continues to try to manipulate Sansa against Arya. He attempts to make Sansa think that Arya only came to Winterfell to kill her so she could become Lady of Winterfell. Sansa acts like she believes that is Arya’s plan, but she has to just be playing him, right?

