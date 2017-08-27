‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Predictions: Jon & Daenerys Kiss, Arya Marks A Name Off Her List & More

The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale is only hours away. Before the highly-anticipated episode, check out our predictions. From a Jonerys kiss to another major death, this is what we think is going to happen!

The Game of Thrones season 7 finale is going to be epic. There are so many things that could (and probably will) happen. Everything has been building up to the finale. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) met for the first time early on in season 7, and their feelings have been constantly growing since they first crossed paths. They’re falling in love, but they haven’t acted on it — yet. A Jonerys kiss is something we’ll likely see in the season 7 finale. We might even get more than a kiss. Things could get steamy!

Fans learned in the season 6 finale that Jon Snow is actually Lyanna Stark’s son. He’s the secret son of both Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. Fans know this, but not the characters. After Gilly’s discovery that Rhaegar got annulment and married another woman in Dorne, a Rhaegar and Lyanna flashback is inevitable. It’s time for the show to address what really happened between Rhaegar and Lyanna. Even though Sam (John Bradley-West) didn’t realize exactly what Gilly (Hannah Murray) was saying, he’ll likely be the one to figure out Jon Snow is a Targaryen. Sam and Gilly were seen headed back north and could stop by Winterfell. If Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Sam put their heads together, they could discover Jon Snow’s true parentage.

What will Arya (Maisie Williams) do next? That’s the question everyone is asking. After discovering the damning but forced letter Sansa (Sophie Turner) wrote to Robb (Richard Madden) in season one, Arya threatened to kill her sister. Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) orchestrated this scheme and made sure Arya found the note. While it seems like Arya doesn’t trust Sansa at all, maybe these Stark sisters will stop butting heads and figure out that Littlefinger is a snake. Other than Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) and Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle), there hasn’t really been a shocking character death, but Littlefinger’s death would be both shocking and satisfying, especially if Arya is the one to kill him. Littlefinger may not be on Arya’s original kill list, but she could certainly add him and immediately cross him off. It’s about time Littlefinger got what was coming to him.

