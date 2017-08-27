‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale: The 7 Biggest Moments That Left Us Shook AF

The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 was one wild ride. The episode was full of so many epic and shocking scenes, so we’ve taken the liberty of naming the finale’s biggest moments!

1. Jon Snow and Daenerys have sex. The steamy boat lovemaking scene between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) that went down in the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones was by far one of the most highly-anticipated hookups in all of GoT fandom, so obviously it was one of the biggest moments of the entire finale. Watching the two lovers come together after an entire season of flirting was truly satisfying. Well, up until…

2. Sam and Bran figure out Jon Snow’s parentage. Everything would have been just find and dandy for Jon and Dany if Sam and Bran hadn’t gotten together and used their corresponding bits of knowledge to figure out that Jon and Dany are actually aunt and nephew. In a scene that was played back and forth with Jon and Dany’s steamy interaction, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) told Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) about Rhagear Targaryen’s annulment from his first wife, and Bran used his abilities as the Three-eyed raven to see the wedding between Rhagear and Lyanna Stark — a wedding that confirmed Jon snow is not only not a bastard, but the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Oh, and related to Dany, of course.

3. Jon Snow’s real name is revealed. It was in that same moment that Bran and Sam realized who Jon’s parents are that Bran revealed Jon’s real name: Aegon Targaryen. Has a nice ring to it doesn’t it? Well, except for the fact that he has the same last name as Dany! Click here to see our original predictions for the season seven finale.

4. Arya kills Littlefinger. In a moment even more satisfying than the romantic (but kinda icky?) Jon and Dany hookup, Sansa (Sophie Turner) sentenced Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) aka Littlefinger to death at the hand of her sister Arya (Maisie Williams) — a death we have literally been waiting for since he assisted in the assassination of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) back in season one! Sansa rattled off a list that didn’t even include half the stuff Littlefinger has done to the Starks and just as he was begging for his life Arya walked over and ended his life with a swift slice of a knife across his throat. The same knife he threatened Ned with!

5. The group gathering in the Dragonpit. Oh. My. God. Remember that time in the season 7 finale when the ENTIRE cast got together in King’s Landing to talk about the White Walker problem. We do! Okay, maybe not the entire cast, but a good chunk of key players showed up to the little meet and greet where Jon brought out a wight to show just how deadly they are and ask for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to help them stop them. The group included Cersei, Lord Davos, Jon, The Hound, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), Theon Greyjoy, Dany, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), The Mountain, Brienne Of Tarth, Podrick, Jorah, Missandei.

6. Theon finally heads back to Pyke to save Yara. After talking to Jon about how much he respects him and how he always does the right thing, Theon finally decided to do the right thing and go back to Pyke to save his sister Yara. Theon had left Yara for dead back at the beginning of the season when he abandoned ship during a raid by their uncle Euron. In the finale he finally realized Yara was the only one to ever truly have his back and forces a group of men to take him to Pyke to get her. Watching him set off for her couldn’t have made us prouder!

7. The Night King brings down The Wall. Though there were multiple heartwarming moments in the season seven finale, the final scene was nothing short of freezing — literally. The Night King’s army of White Walkers finally reached The Wall and then the lord of the frozen undead actually brought the magnificent structure down with the power of a dragon’s icy breath. That’s right, he used the newly transformed Viserion, Dany’s beloved dragon, to blow blue icy flames at The Wall and melt down Castle Black. The final moments show him flying into the North on Viserion’s back, and his army walking beneath him. Yikes. Can it be 2019 already?

