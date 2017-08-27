Jon Snow & Daenerys Do The Deed In Epic Season Finale & ‘GoT’ Fans Are Living For It

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for! ‘Game of Thrones’ fans flipped during the season seven finale on Aug. 27 when Jon Snow and Dan FINALLY hooked up. The tweets about their steamy scene are absolutely on point!

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) have done what Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) never could — made incest socially acceptable, encouraged and totally hot. Game of Thrones fans everywhere took to Twitter during the season seven finale on Aug. 27 to rejoice over the official hookup between fan favorites Jon and Dany (who are, you know, aunt and nephew) who slept together onboard a boat headed north. Of course, it’s been hard not to ship (get it?) these two from the beginning, seeing as the co-stars’ chemistry is off the charts! So the reactions to them finally hooking up are hysterical, heartwarming and — sometimes — totally pervy. Click here to see our original predictions for the season seven finale.

“Shipping for Jon and Daenerys (since ’12) so strong, even incest can’t stop me. Look what GoT has done to my values? 🤣,” tweeted one fan, who like many of us had to admit they are totally approving of this familial love. However, others tweeted GIFs implying that Jon is totally gonna lose it once he finds out he shares some genes with Dany. “When Jon discovers Daenarys is his aunt,” one user wrote, alongside a GIF of Cersei’s youngest son Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) committing suicide by jumping from the Red Keep at the end of season 6. Ouch! And others pointed out that Dany has been talking about her inability to have children a lot this season, and now that the boat was a rockin’ that may mean Jon and Dany have conceived a baby! Check out some other amazing reactions below.

Shipping for Jon and Daenerys (since '12) so strong, even incest can't stop me. Look what GoT has done to my values? 🤣 #GameOfThronesFinale — Juls Flores (@juls027) August 28, 2017

Tyriom standing in the hall knowing damn well what was happening in that room #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TO3Vqd5ALX — Justin Lewis (@JaLew206) August 28, 2017

Jon Snow's opening scene for next season already leaked #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CPE0xAkruG — Cole Bury (@CTrain111) August 28, 2017

Dany: I can never have children

Jon: *let me prove otherwise*#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/EpADALWUdB — d a n a. (@danaseaver) August 28, 2017

When Jon discovers Daenarys is his aunt #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qLMBb3RmFC — Babyface Ace♠️ (@M_Briseno59) August 28, 2017

All of us watching the Jon and Daenerys scene even though it was incest. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BpPKTnIzTG — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 28, 2017

When you just did sex, & you're like cousins or something. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/I8VNPEMKRW — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) August 28, 2017

The episode’s title “The Dragon and the Wolf” had hinted at a serious plot surrounding the two central characters, and we had HOPED it was going to involve a romantic turn of events (that is so weird to say). But fans were totally shocked to see that they actually did the deed and what this means for the series going forward, seeing as Jon has been supporting Dany’s claim to the Iron Throne, but we now officially know that he is the rightful heir. How? Oh, cause in the last few moments of the finale, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) put their maester head and Three-eyed raven brain together and figured out that he is actually Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate son of Rhaeger Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, who were married! We’re dying from so many revelations. Now we just have to wait until Jon finds out who he really is in season 8 — then he’ll probably pass out too.

