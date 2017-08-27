Floyd Mayweather Beats Conor McGregor In The 10th Round By TKO

That was insane! After 10 rounds, Floyd Mayweather came out the champion in what will be remembered as one of the greatest fights in boxing history! Here’s the details!

In a match that was far more evenly matched than many oddsmakers predicted, Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, and Conor McGregor, 29, fought it out round after round. The boxing champ delivered several formidable blows but Conor just kept coming back for more. However, in the end Floyd came out the champion, winning by technical knock out. This makes Floyd the first boxer in history to fight 50 fights and remain undefeated! Take a look back at Floyd’s career right here!

This crossover match-up has been in the works for ages and throughout 2017, both Conor and Floyd did loads of verbal sparring before ever stepping into the ring! When they faced off at their July press conference, the UFC champ got in hot water for referring to his opponent as “boy” which has long been considered a racial insult directed at the African American community. However, Floyd stepped into controversy himself when he called Conor a “f****t,” a gay slur that only heightened the hostility. But when it comes to talking smack, Conor takes the cake! In late July, he was spotted wearing a C.J. Watson jersey. This is important because that’s the Golden State Warriors player who was allegedly caught texting Floyd’s then-girlfriend Josie Harris in 2010. The revelation lead to the boxer allegedly attacking Josie. Talk about messing with someone’s head!

In the days leading up to the fight, Floyd was the clear favorite to win with -450, according to CBS Sports. But early on, odds on Floyd were far higher. So perhaps all of Conor’s mind games and boasting did some damage in recent weeks. This victory means Floyd stands to win as much as $300 million dollars, depending on Pay-Per-View revenue. That’s a serious purse! So the only question that remains is will Conor still ask his girlfriend Dee Devin to marry him tonight!?

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor Fights: 50

Wins: 50

Knockouts: 26

Defeats: 0 The Greatest Ever. pic.twitter.com/crmGfm3PhW — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) August 27, 2017

