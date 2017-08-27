Fifth Harmony Throws Camila Cabello Off The VMAs Stage With Epic Diss

Is it shady in here? Fifth Harmony opened their MTV VMAs performance by throwing some shade, and ‘Camila Cabello’, right off the stage. We’re SHOOK.

Fifth Harmony has no chill when it comes to losing a member. The group took the stage to perform a medley of their new songs off of their self-titled album which was released on Friday, August 25, but they also used the moment to say goodbye to their fifth piece. Well, former fifth piece. Their 2017 VMAs performance opened with five girls standing on the stage, all of them covered in some sort of clear bubble cover. When the beat dropped, the four girls of Fifth Harmony whipped off their bubbles — and the fifth, unidentified girl was thrown right off the stage. No, really!

Now we know it definitely wasn’t Camila Cabello, 20, hiding under that bubble, especially since she officially left the group in December 2016. But we can’t ignore the fact that it was a direct diss to her, and a very calculated message to their fans that she is gone for good. Thankfully Camila wasn’t present at the awards show to witness the diss in person, but we’re sure she’s already heard about it. A response is definitely likely, because Camila and 5H have been going back and forth over their split since the day it happened. But for now it’s the fans who are responding on Twitter, and this is what they have to say:

lmfao fifth harmony even used a fake camila to stay relevant what a shame pic.twitter.com/wdGqrDicGi — Perrie Edwards (@glossperrie) August 28, 2017

Fifth Harmony . . . that was a hot mess 💔💔 BE BETTER THAN WORRYING ABOUT BEING SO SEXY.

Cmonnn man ☹️ — Makenzie Rae (@missmakenzierae) August 28, 2017

the gag is fifth harmony flopped this era and they're shading camila as a tactic to stay relevant 💀💀💀 — adam (@dagoodshit) August 28, 2017

5H that was very uncalled for. (They put a 5th person on stage and kicked them of trying to represent Camila) @FifthHarmony — Shivani (@mymendes_army) August 28, 2017

