Is Fifth Harmony On The Verge Of A Split? They’re Ready To Pursue Solo Careers Like Camila Cabello

Are Fifth Harmony planning to part ways soon? According to a source, they each have solo careers lined up and are ready to see how they do on their own! Here’s the details!

Based on their audacious VMAs performance, you’d never guess that Fifth Harmony might be on the verge of a breakup! However, according to a source at Epic, the gorgeous girl group’s label, plans are already in motion to give each member a promising solo career! Does this mean this tight-knit foursome will soon be competing on the Top 40 charts?! Are they all taking Camila Cabello‘s, 20, lead after shading her at the VMAs? Head here to check out more pics of the lovable girls!

Despite JUST releasing their hit self-titled third album and planning an intense followup tour, a source at The Sun is reporting that each other the members, Ally Brooke, 24, Normani Kordei, 21, Lauren Jauregui, 21, and Dinah Jane Hansen, 20, have each been offered solo contracts! This would effectively jump-start all of their singing careers beyond the hit-making group! “Epic believes that each member has the potential to be a superstar in their own right,” their source shares. “They are convinced they have a winning formula if they can release their solo projects, and still look after them when they occasionally make music together.” Kinda exciting but does the group have to end for this to happen?!

The insider went on to add that although the foursome care for each other they don’t want to squander all the potential they each have on their own. “Epic has a first-look arrangement with them which means they get first dibs on their solo projects before other labels, and expect the girls to break up temporarily after their next album. The girls are sisters and will always love being in a group but they’re all aware of what they could do as solo stars.” The key word here is “temporary”! That’s encouraging, but let’s not forget about when One Direction went on “hiatus” and left everyone wondering if it was actually the end! Let’s not repeat that, ladies!

