Fifth Harmony Slays In Red, Black & White Gowns At 2017 VMAs — See Their Hot Looks

Fifth Harmony brought the fire to the 2017 VMAs red carpet, & we could not get enough of their sexy gowns. Owning the show in figure-hugging looks, the girls of 5H totally dominated the fashion game — see for yourselves here.

Taking center stage on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, Fifth Harmony looked beyond fierce as a group as they rocked white, black, and red gowns. Each member bringing her own personal style into the mix, the girls’ look as a whole was both cohesive, chic, and eclectic. Dinah Jane, 20, was a vision in white in her floor-sweeping, figure-hugging gown. Her dress featured sexy lace detailing and hugged her curves in all the right places — definitely a standout look. The other 5H member in white was Ally Brooke, 24, but Ally was the only girl who opted for a shorter dress. The blonde beauty wore a sweet fit-and-flare tunic and paired it with white pants, which was a truly unique and flattering ensemble. Click here to see pics of the hottest guys on the VMAs red carpet.

Both Normani Kordei, 21, and Lauren Jauregui, 21, stood out in black and red respectively. Normani looked the most glam of all in her semi-sheer, black sparkly number. Her hair was in a super high top-knot too, which only added to her elegant look. I mean, WHAT a show-stopper! Lauren, on the other hand, was sizzling in deep red, as her floor-length gown featured a halter neckline and sexy side cutouts. The brunette bombshell wore her raven-hued locks straight and long. There’s no question each girl looked striking and stylish in her own way.

Fifth Harmony not only killed it on the carpet though, the group also gave a knockout performance during the live show. The group took the stage to perform a medley of their new songs off of their self-titled album, and the audience could not get enough of their high-energy set. They even threw major shade at former member Camila Cabello, 20, by throwing a doll representing her right off the stage — ouch!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Fifth Harmony’s looks were on point for the VMAs? Whose dress did you like best?