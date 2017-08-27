Farrah Abraham & Daughter Sophia, 8, Walk VMAs Red Carpet: See Their Wild, Alien-Inspired Looks

Farrah Abraham made a splash at the 2017 VMAs by bringing her daughter Sophia as her date! Wearing matching metallic outfits, the 2 looked uber futuristic, but is Sophia too young to strut her stuff at the VMAs? Vote!

Farrah Abraham, 26, looked like a space goddess at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. Even cuter, her eight-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham, attended the show with her and accompanied her on the red carpet! The mother-daughter duo sported coordinating white and metallic ensembles that looked straight from the future, and they even had matching hairdos — SO sweet! The looks are also from Sophia’s very own fashion line, which makes their red carpet appearance just that much more special. Click here to see pics of the hottest guys on the VMAs red carpet.

Sophia and Farrah both seemed to channel some type of extraterrestrial being, with Sophia rocking a shiny white cropped t-shirt, matching leggings, and a nylon tutu. The youngster also had on black-and-white high-tops and glitter around her eyes. Farrah, on the other hand, sported gold metallic thigh-high boots and a white structured top with major Star Trek vibes. The Teen Mom star also had glitter on her face. But while both reality stars looked “out-of-this-world,” is Sophia too young to be at the VMAs and to walk the carpet? Make sure to vote below!

Farrah and Sophia are definitely two peas in a pod though, so it’s no surprise the entrepreneur took her little girl as her date. It’s clear Sophia really looks up to her mom too as she seems to be following in her footsteps career-wise. The little cutie already has her own fashion line and has also starred in her own web series, “Sophia Says.” Farrah has even referred to her daughter as a “baby boss,” which is pretty darn adorable if you ask us!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you like Farrah’s and Sophia’s VMAs outfits?