Fall Out Boy Rolls Up Into The VMAs With Two Llamas & We Have Nothing But Questions

Okay, Fall Out Boy – you’ve got some explaining to do. The band hit the red carpet of the MTV VMAs on Aug. 26, but they weren’t alone, as they had two giant llama monsters with them! Really.

So, are these llamas now Fall Out Boy’s thing? Are they the band’s unofficial mascot? There were so many questions for those watching the MTV Video Music Awards, as the group – Patrick Stump, 33, Joe Trohman, 32, Pete Wentz, 38, and Andy Hurley, 37 – appeared on the blue carpet with a pair of these beasties by their side. The band pointed out that the creatures were actually from their music video for the song, “Young And Menace,” but that doesn’t answer anything! Why are they there? Who’s in the costume? Is this real life?

Fall Out Boy – whose “Young And Menace” is nominated for Best Rock video, going up against Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Twenty One Pilots – have included the llama/alpaca monsters in more than just one video. The creatures appeared in their video for “Champion,” where the beasts went on a skateboarding trip with Pete, rapper Post Malone, 22, and pro-skateboarder Sewa Kroetkov, according to IHeartRadio. So, while Taylor Swift, 27, has snakes, Fall Out Boy has llamas. Makes sense, right?

“The concept of the [“Young And Menace”] video is realizing that your place in the world is maybe not just what you thought it was growing up,” Pete said when explaining the video. “I grew up as a weird kid in a place where I felt like I didn’t fit it. It wasn’t until punk rock and stuff where I felt like I found other people [who] similarly didn’t fit in.” Well, if there’s a place where anyone – be they a mumble rapper like Lil Yachty or a glamorous pop diva like Katy Perry, 32, or a six-foot-tall monster – could fit in, it certainly would be the MTV Video Music Awards.

The question now is – who were in those llama costumes? In a clip posted to the band’s Instagram account on May 5, a purple llama decided to start the day with a bowl of chocolate chips. Except – it turns out that it was really Panic! At The Disco singer Brendon Urie, 30, underneath the costume, according to Upset magazine. If Fall Out Boy wins the award for Best Rock video, will they reveal that smuggled in Nate Ruess, 35, or Win Butler, 37? Seems fans better watch the show to find out.

What do you think about Fall Out Boy’s llamas at the VMAs, HollywoodLifers? Cute? Creepy?