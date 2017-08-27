Ed Sheeran Beats Kendrick Lamar & More To Win Artist Of The Year At MTV VMAs

In a year filled with amazing musicians creating amazing music, one-act truly rose above. Ed Sheeran crushed it, slayed it, nailed it and generally blew our minds which is why he earned the 2017 Artist Of The Year award at the MTV VMAs.

While Taylor Swift may be owning the headlines at the moment, it’s been Ed Sheeran who truly touched our hearts this past year! Not only did he have incredible hits like “Shape Of You”, he also had a profound effect on our lives with his touching tunes. And while there were a number of amazing talents who put out influential music, it was Ed who deservingly took home the Artist Of The Year award at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 27th. Ed may be the most loveable artist on the planet so it’s no surprise he was the big winner. It’s also no surprise he gushed over his fans after taking home the prize. Ed has a history of winning too taking home a VMA Moon Person for Best Male Video in 2014 for “Sing”. It helped that “Shape of You,” was definitely one of the year’s biggest hits, on one of the hottest albums, “÷ (Divide).” Seriously, the world needs love more than ever right now and who better than Ed to deliver it. I mean if we can’t all agree that Ed Sheeran is amazing, we really don’t have much hope do we? Check out all the hottest red carpet pics here!

What is the Artist Of The Year award after all? Obviously the honor would have to go to a musician who had several pop hits skyrocket on the charts, but it has to be more that that. The Artist Of The Year has to be someone who effects us emotionally and mentally as well. Someone who’s work seeps into our subconscious. Someone whose impact reached into our hearts and inspires us. If that doesn’t describe Ed we don’t know what does. While we absolutely love the other nominees including Lorde, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. I mean seriously how could you NOT love them? It was Kendrick Lamar, Ed and Ariana Grande who were the real front runners. Kendrick once again had a ridiculously successful year leading the pack with 8 VMA nominations. Despite all the success, why does it still feel like Kendrick doesn’t get the attention he deserves? With hits like “Humble” and “Loyalty” he crossed socio-economic lines creating fans everywhere from the cities to the suburbs. Meanwhile Ari touched us all with her bravery during the tragic Manchester attack.

