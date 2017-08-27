Woohoo Teddy! Ed Sheeran rocked the stage at the 2017 VMAs with his massive hit ‘Shape of You.’ He thrilled the audience with the sexy single while joined by Lil Uzi Vert and we’ve got their performance, right here.

Ed Sheeran is on such a hot streak in 2017 with his latest album Divide being a total worldwide smash that yielded his gigantic hit “Shape of You.” Teddy took a quick break from his massive sold out North American tour to bless us with a performance at the VMAs on Aug. 27 and hit the stage running with his mega-hit. He was the second artist on the telecast after Kendrick Lamar opened the show and lit the place on fire. Lil Uzi Vert, 23, joined Teddy onstage for the final verse of the song, then they hit up the rapper’s “XO Tour Life” and the pair really brought down the house at Inglewood, CA’s The Forum.

It could be a big night for Ed at the VMAs, as he’s up for the coveted Artist of the Year Moon Person trophy, and is heavily favored to win Best Pop Video for “Shape Of You.” It’s so cool that Ed made room in his schedule to perform at the event, as he literally just jetted in to Los Angeles for it after playing a show the night before at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GA. We’re not sure when he gets any time for vocal rest, but he sure sounded amazing and looked hotter than ever. The ginger rocker looked super sexy in a red shirt and black pants as he rocked out with his guitar onstage. Check out pics from the MTV VMAs 2017 telecast right here.

We were totally hoping that Ed’s bestie Taylor Swift, 27, would show up to support her longtime pal, especially since her other close pal Lorde, 20, wass also on hand to perform. Tay is set to debut the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do, ” as the single dropped on Aug. 25. Ed immediately took to his Instagram account and told his fans to check it out ASAP.

