Do we think DNCE and Rod Stewart are sexy? You’re gosh darn right we do! The 72-year-old music icon teamed up with Joe Jonas and DNCE for a re-imagined take of his 1979 classic ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ and all we can say is…yeah baby! Bring it on!

While this feels like it could be a scene out of an Austin Powers movie, we have to say was were loving Rod Stewart and DNCE teaming up for one of the crazies collaborations in recent memory at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Aug 27. Joe Jonas and the gang joined forces with Sir Rod for a wild take of his 1979 Disco hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and we are living for it. The British musician and DNCE who formed in 2015, slayed the super modernized version of the super catchy track for the first time on the show coming in remotely via live video from The Palms Casino in Las Vegas. Even though they weren’t actually in the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, CA, we still felt the energy and loved every minute of it. Check out the HOTTEST red carpet pics from the VMAs!

Why are these two forces joining up you ask? Well for one, Rod recently signed with Republic Records, the same label as the pop rock band. And second, Rod has some new music on the way so what better way to promote it than to hook up with one of the hottest bands in 2017. It’s exciting to think there is more music on the way from one of the most legendary pop performers of all time. Rod was first signed to a label in 1971 so he definitely knows a thing or two about the biz. “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” was originally released in 1978 on Rod’s Blondes Have More Fun album and was immediately a hit, spending four weeks at the top of Billboard Hot 100 chart. He didn’t stop there though! The “Maggie May” singer went on to become one of the most successful artists of all time selling over 100 million records worldwide. He has a jaw dropping 62 UK hits including 31 in the top ten, and six number ones. He also has 16 top ten singles in the US, four of those topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Showing his ability to play a variety of music styles, Rod signed with UMG in 2012 and went on to release three studio albums including a Christmas collection, 2013’s “Time” and 2015’s “Another Country.” For all of his success Rod was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not once but twice and was even knighted in 2016 in his native United Kingdom for his music and philanthropy contributions.

So the question isn’t really why would DNCE collaborate with the aging star but WHY WOULDN’T THEY?! The band, who recently performed with Bonnie Tyler for the eclipse on Aug. 21, may have had a breakout hit in “Cake By The Ocean,” with 7 million adjusted singles and nearly 450 million streams on Spotify, but they could def learn a thing or two from a wily old artist like Rod.

Why yes I do in fact think you're sexy @DNCE @rodstewart. Also when can we go back to Vegas together? #VMA pic.twitter.com/4Xw0twsL4H — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, were you loving Rob, Roe and DNCE as much as we were?