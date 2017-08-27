Demi Lovato’s Performance Of National Anthem At McGregor-Mayweather Fight Is A Knockout

Now, that’s how you do it! Before Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather stepped into the ring for the fight of the century, Demi Lovato got the Las Vegas crowd on its feet with an amazing performance of the national anthem!

The thousands in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas stood as Demi Lovato, 25, delivered a moment of patriotism. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer belted out a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” right before Conor McGregor, 28, took on Floyd Mayweather, 40, in a fight no one ever expected to happen. And let’s just says before the fight even began there were fireworks, thanks to the songstress! She handled the beloved song with the grace, poise and vocal range we have come to know and love from Demi! Head here for more gorgeous pics of the hitmaker!

Demi was the perfect pick for this honor, not just because she is a talented performer. The “Cool For The Summer” singer is a huge MMA fan. She’s even training in MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, according to Rolling Stone. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense…Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom. But that’s why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting.”

Demi’s such a big fan of MMA, she’s actually dated some UFC fighters. She was involved with Luke Rockhold, 32, until they broke up in Jan. 2017. She then moved on to start up a relationship with Guilherme Vasconcelos, 31, another fighter! Sadly, that relationship had to tap out, as Demi and “Bomba” broke it off in May 2017. That was also around the time she was spotted sitting next to MMA fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, 34, at UFC 211, per Heavy.com, but it didn’t seem like these two were an item. Still, it seems Demi likes a lover and a fighter.

While the battle between Conor and Floyd should be full of drama, it will pale in comparison to the fight that’s about to unfold on the Billboard charts! Demi announced she would release her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, on Sept. 29. She released the first single, the record’s title track, on Aug. 24, right before Taylor Swift, 27, declared war by releasing her single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” With Fifth Harmony, Fergie, 42, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 24, and even “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli, 14, all releasing new music. It’s a knockdown, drag-out brawl for the music world’s crown!

DEMI LOVATO PERFORMING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM #mayweathervmcgregor pic.twitter.com/InvhszSUOx — demi lovato vocals (@ddlsxvocals) August 27, 2017

What did you think about Demi’s performance of the national anthem, HollywoodLifers?