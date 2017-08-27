Lets all take a time out from worshipping Taylor Swift for a moment to appreciate the greatness of Ms. Demi Lovato. The fiery singer took the MTV VMAs by storm, delivering an amazing poolside performance of her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” via video from Las Vegas and we loved it!

Can Demi Lovato get ANY hotter right now? The sexy singer who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, brought a burst of energy to the MTV VMAs on Aug. 27 with her performance of “Sorry Not Sorry.” The gorgeous brunette wasnt afraid to show off her cleavage in a sexy cut out blue outfit as she danced by the pool at the Palms casino in Las Vegas. The throngs of swimsuit wearing fans were losing their minds splashing around to the epic track and the sizzling performance and we can’t blame them one bit. Check out the sexiest pics of Demi here!

Whats even more impressive, is that the “Cool for the Summer” singer gave a jaw dropping performance of the National Anthem in front of the celebrity packed house at the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26. Demi had absolutely everyone’s attention taking center stage with her slicked back hair, and cleavage barring plunging white satin cape dress at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. The Dallas native is a massive MMA fan, who gets her fit and fab figure doing mixed martial arts training at Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood. Not to mention she dated former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold between Nov. 2016 and Jan. 2017.

Demi was also nominated for the MTV VMAs Song of Summer. She had some stiff competition including Fifth Harmony who took home the award last year for “All in My Head (Flex).” They are back getting another nomination for their hit “Down,” featuring Gucci Mane. Others who were up for the prize were Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, DJ Khaled and Lil Uzi Vert. Voting for Song of Summer opened on Aug. 24, and ran for 36 hours in MTVs Snapchat Story that celebrated all the nominees.

HollywoodLifers, was Demi’s performance the highlight of the MTV MVAs? Were you as blown away as we were? Let us know!