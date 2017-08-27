Demi Lovato Goes Braless In Racy Sheer & Sequined Outfit At 2017 MTV VMAs

When DOESN’T Demi Lovato look incredible?! The singer attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, and her sheer and sequined outfit was totally on point.

Demi Lovato, 24, absolutely nailed her look at the 2017 MTV VMAs! She hit the red carpet at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, looking like a queen, and we can’t get enough of her flawless black lace bodysuit and harem pants from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2016 Couture Collection.

Yes, the jumpsuit effect isn’t for everyone, but Demi really pulled off this lacy, sequined ensemble. A mostly sheer bodice made it extra sultry — obviously, she had to leave the bra at home — and high heels completed the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s awards show look. Demi’s outfit is a great example of how you can wear long sleeves and pants while still looking sexy as hell!

Demi is nominated tonight in the Song of Summer category for her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” and we wish her the best of luck! Demi has been on fire lately — she announced that her next album Tell Me You Love Me is arriving Sept. 29, and you know it’s going to be epic.

She’s also performing during the big show later this evening, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the VMAs stage when she sings “Sorry Not Sorry.” You know there will be an outfit change, and we can’t wait to see Demi try and top her red carpet look!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full MTV VMAs coverage.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Demi’s red carpet look at the MTV VMAs?