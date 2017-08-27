MTV VMA 2017: Amber Rose, 21 Savage & More Hot Couples Hit The Red Carpet

Some of the hottest celebrity couples hit the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, and you can see pics of their arrivals right here!

It was date night for these stars at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27! A whole bunch of celebrity duos looked loved up on the VMAs red carpet, and we’ve rounded up all the sweet photos. One of the first couples to hit the red carpet was Jenelle Evans and her fiancee, David Eason. The pair shared a smooch on the carpet and looked more in love than ever. It’s hard to believe that just one year ago, Jenelle was rocking a huge baby bump at the VMAs — now, she and David are engaged AND proud parents to an adorable little girl named Ensley.

MTV star Nev Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, also had a date night at the VMAs, and it was the perfect opportunity for them to celebrate their recent July wedding. Interestingly, Laura was also pregnant at last year’s show, and she had everyone talking when she put her bare baby bump on display in her racy ensemble. This year, she flaunted her toned torso once again in a white crop top and yellow pants. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert also coupled up at the VMAs, and they were joined on the carpet by their adorable daughter, Iman Shumpert Jr. Awww! And can we talk about how in love Amber Rose and her man, 21 Savage, looked?!

Click through the gallery above to check out these couples and plenty more walking the red carpet together. We love that these celebs are showing major support for one another on this big night, and we can’t get over how great they all look!

