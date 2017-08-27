Floyd Mayweather Dominates Conor McGregor: Watch The Climatic Final Moment

Everyone knows that Floyd Mayweather kicked Conor McGregor’s butt in their epic showdown in Las Vegas last night, Aug. 26, but not everyone got to watch the fight live. Now you can see the exact moment that Conor began to wobble and Floyd took the win!

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, got the best of Conor McGregor, 29, in a fight for the record books in Las Vegas on Aug. 26 and now we have the footage of the climatic moment that secured “Money”s domination over the UFC fighter. In the clip below you will see Floyd slowly start to grab his win in the final moments of their 10 round fight. It was not an easy task, as Conor was not ready to go down without putting up the best defense possible, but ultimately you will see him take too many jabs as Floyd has him on the ropes and finally wobble before the TKO.

Though Floyd was the one to win this eagerly-anticipated match, both fighters left the ring after giving it their all. We’re glad too, because we’ve been waiting to see this fight officially play out since the guys first started smack talking each other and the planning began over a year ago! This match marks a very special moment in boxing history as well, as Floyd’s win makes him the first boxer to fight 50 fights and remain undefeated! Whoa. See the highlights of Floyd’s career right here.

Though the UFC fighter was bested by the boxer (as some had predicted) Conor was clearly fighting tooth and nail until the bitter end, which is what made it such a evenly matched fight. We couldn’t have imagined a better showdown, and everyone (including the fighters) got their monies worth! All you have to do is look at Twitter to see how much people loved the fight — cause they’re still talking about it!

