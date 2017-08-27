Chanel West Coast Goes Topless & Shows Bare Butt In Bathtub On New Single Cover — Racy Pic

After seeing these pics of Chanel West Coast, everyone will want to be her ‘New Bae.’ The ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ star announced her new song the best way she knew how: by posing topless in a bubble bath!

“In the bubble bath, thinking about #NewBae,” Chanel West Coast, 28, wrote in the captions of a Aug. 23 Intagram photo of her lounging topless in the sudsy waters. No, the Love & Hip Hop star didn’t have a new man in her life – she was just promoting her single, “New Bae,” which dropped on Aug. 21. In another shot, where she covers up her nipple with a strategically placed rose emojii, Chanel says she’s “waiting on #newBae to come like…” The over-the-shoulder look was pretty hot, and fans appreciated the shot of her booty as it peeked up from the bubbles. Chanel was definitely working hard to get fans to buy “New Bae,” a track that features Nicki Minaj’s old bae, her ex (and Chanel’s L&HH cast-mate) Safaree Samuels, 36.

It seems that Chanel wanted to make a new splash – pun intended – with these topless pictures. She’s definitely made her presence known on Love & Hip Hop. Chanel made her debut on the show on July 24, and it didn’t take long for things to get explosive. Chanel was shooting the video for “New Bae” on the Aug. 21 episode of L&HH, when she and Hazel-E had to be pulled apart. When Chanel flat-out refused to learn part of her dance routine, Hazel lunged at her! Yikes!

“I’m definitely not a villain,” Chanel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com while talking about her role on this season of L&HH. “I’m a friendly nice person. ..I don’t take life seriously as some people. I tend to laugh a lot, obviously…But at the same time, I am showing my tough side.” It’s that tough side that had her go toe-to-toe (figuratively) with Charlamagne Tha God, 36, on Ridiculousness. Thankfully, those two squashed their beef and it’s all good between them.

So, since there’s plenty of hip-hop in Chanel’s life, what about love? Chanel and singer Liam Horne, 22, started dating in 2014, but it seems that their romance is no more. I’m single and focused on my music career,” the former Ridiculousness star told Daily Mail. Well, judging by those topless pictures of her, she could have a brand new bae whenever she wanted one.

What do you think about Chanel’s pictures, HollywoodLifers? Did you buy her song? What are you thoughts?