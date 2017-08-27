Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Wearing Only Body Paint In Smoldering Pics

A work of art! Kylie Jenner and more A-list stars love to push boundaries with skin-baring styles, whether it’s for a photo shoot, costume party or event. See pics of the hottest celebrities wearing only body paint!



Talk about a masterpiece! Celebrities are always giving us major fashion inspiration with their bold choices. It’s all about switching it up and stars like Kylie Jenner, 20, Kim Kardashian, 36, prove that a risk can be totally worth it — especially when it comes to wearing body paint. The reality queen looked absolutely stunning while posing in W Magazine, flashing major skin while covered only by a thick layer of silver paint. Kim slayed the trend again when she posed in her birthday suit for a desert photo shoot. With stripes covering the sides of her legs, chest, shoulders and hands — she looked out of this world. See pics of all the stars rocking body paint, right here.

Kylie had a bit of her own naked ambition while posing for her own photo shoot, wearing nothing but dark blue paint on her body. Shot by Sasha Samsonova, the photos ended up looking absolutely flawless, especially since the paint totally highlighted her curvaceous frame. Fans went absolutely nuts over her glamorous look, which was completed with a signature dark lip color and thick, voluminous lashes. Even Blac Chyna, 29, gave the sexy trend a try earlier this year and many said she gave Kim a run for her money. Chyna covered up her assets with white and green tribal paint in Feb., rocking her natural hair in the photos she posted to Instagram, captioned: “Queen.”

We’re loving how celebrities are totally bringing their A-game with body paint-inspired photo shoots — even X Men‘s Mystique, played by Jennifer Lawrence, 27, would be proud! Rihanna, 29, previously slathered body paint on herself for the special occasion of Halloween, going green to turn into the hottest ninja turtle ever! Chrissy Teigen, 31, also donned a painted-on bikini for Sports Illustrated, so we doubt this sexy and artsy trend is going anywhere in the future! Whether it’s for a costume party, role in a blockbuster film, or seductive photo shoot, the stars are slaying it to the fullest.

HollywoodLifers, would you ever try body paint? Tell us, below!