Cardi B Looks Impressed With Ed Sheeran’s Sexy VMAs Performance & We Can Totes Relate

If you say you didn’t make the exact same face as Cardi B when Ed Sheeran brought Lil Uzi Vert on stage at the VMAs, you’re lying! The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper looked shocked and impressed by the unexpected collab, and we totally relate!

We’re still laughing after Cardi B, 24, made the most hilarious face ever when Ed Sheeran, 26, was joined by Lil Uzi Vert, 23, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27! Ed was wrapping up his hit “Shape Of You” when Uzi jumped on stage for an extra verse. However, then Ed began singing Uzi’s song “XO Tour Llif3,” and he was REALLY slaying it. Just as we figured out the epicness that was happening, the camera cut to Cardi, whose face was literally a mirror of our own. Scroll down to watch the hilarious reaction.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made a confused/impressed face, and then looked right into the camera as if to say “oooh sh*t!” We felt the exact same way: we never in a million years would have expected that pairing, but it worked so well! It’s definitely gotta be validating for Ed to see such an amazing rap star approve of the collab! Click here for pics of the best moments of the night.

Cardi had her own amazing performance earlier in the night at the VMAs pre-show, and we couldn’t believe how awesome she looked! She’s really transformed in front of our eyes from a reality star to a rap queen that could rival Nicki Minaj! However, fans were a little pissed that they thought she was lip syncing her hit “Bodak Yellow.” We still thought she looked perfect and brought a ton of fun and energy. We’re glad to see she continued the attitude into the live show!

Cardi B is here for Ed Sheehan #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HyxpqPqx63 — Nicole Dellert (@nic_heartsburgs) August 28, 2017

