Cardi B Lip Syncs ‘Bodak Yellow’ At 2017 MTV VMAs Pre-Show & Fans Are Furious

Cardi B performed her hit ‘Bodak Yellow’ at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show today, Aug. 25, moments after rocking a sexy red carpet look. But why did she ruin it all by lip syncing?!

Cardi B, 24, performed before the MTV VMAs at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, and while we were hoping she’d slay her single “Bodak Yellow,” that’s not exactly what happened.

Yes, Cardi looked amazing in a cleavage-baring silver sequined bodysuit and matching knee-high boots as she performed the song, and her backup dancers rocked coordinating black bodysuits. The rising star showed off her moves for the VMAs crowd, dropping it down low during one particularly impressive moment.

However, many fans were mad that the rapper was blatantly lip synching the entire time! “Very clearly lip syncing here Cardi B,” one fan tweeted. “Um im mad dissapoint cardi B is lip synching and not even trying to hide it,” another wrote. Some people even pointed out that the song’s pace isn’t that fast, so there was really no reason to lip sync!

As an aside, Cardi also denied the news that she and Offset are engaged. “‘Do you see a ring on my finger?'” she asked a VMAs host, showing her bare hand, and adding that she does want to get engaged eventually, but no one has asked her yet! It’s a little confusing, considering she was the one who shared a report on her official Facebook page. We’ll keep you posted.

