Uh-oh! Caitlyn Jenner just got an earfull from a fellow member of the trans community for her once-outspoken support of President Donald Trump! Watch the tense exchange!

President Donald Trump, 71, had a prominent and extremely unlikely ally in Hollywood during his political ascent: Caitlyn Jenner, 67. Despite her pivotal role in the trans community Caitlyn has stuck to her long-held conservative values, only backpedaling when the fractious 45th POTUS began rolling out a sweeping trans ban in the military. However, among her peers in the trans and LGBT communities, serious damage has been done. She attended a Trans Chorus of Los Angeles performance on Saturday, Aug. 26 where a fellow trans person decided to lay into her for choosing to stand by Trump!

In what appears to be an ambush, a journalist and trans activist named Ashlee Marie Preston approaches Caitlyn in the crowd to chew her out for her using her public platform to support a president who is arguably working to make the lives of trans individuals more difficult. It’s difficult to hear but Ashlee states: “What makes me mad is I supported you.” Then she adds, “As long as we are impacted by the choices that you make, it is not okay.” Caitlyn only responds with: “You don’t know me.” And, as you can probably guess, this only heightened the tension! Check out more pics of the stunning reality star here!

“There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” she posted on July 26th after Trump first tweeted that he intended to institute his trans ban in the military. Then, afterwards she was spotted rocking the signature red “Make America Great Again? ball cap from Trump’s 2016 campaign! So which is it, Caitlyn?!

