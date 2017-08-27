Bella Hadid Announces She’ll Walk The 2017 VS Fashion Show With Sexy Selfie — Will Gigi Walk Too?

Bella Hadid has got her old gig back! She’s walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show once again and announced her big news with a super sexy selfie! Does this mean her big sis Gigi is officially out?

Bella Hadid has done it again! The gorgeous super model announced via Instagram on Aug. 26 that she’s landed herself a spot in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show once more, and we couldn’t be prouder. Her big news came complete with a smoldering cleavage-baring selfie that gives fans a little taste of what’s to come when she hits the catwalk for the 2017 show. However, that day she’ll be wearing wings! Click here to see pics of the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!,” the 20-year-old stunner captioned the photo of her in a gorgeous black pushup bra. “Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again…Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait! Xx 💕🌸.”

The announcement came on the same day Bella was seen at Victoria’s Secret New York offices, flaunting her stems in blue skinny jean and donning white high heels and a low cut white blouse. The date for this year’s show has yet to be revealed, but it normally takes place in November and is broadcast on CBS in December. Lady Gaga, 31, and Bella’s ex The Weeknd, 27, both performed at the 2016 show, which took place in Paris. Bella was joined by big sis Gigi, 21, and friend Kendall Jenner, 21, in last year’s show — but will they be walking with the Angels again? So far Gigi and Kendall haven’t said anything about joining the show, even though several other models have been confirmed.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited Bella is going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show again? Let us know below!