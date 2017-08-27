Anna Faris Focused On Healing Her Broken Heart After Chris Pratt Split — It’s ‘Me Time’

Just how is Anna Faris handling the heartbreaking end of her marriage? Well, according to our source, the bombshell is taking some time to heal. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Although it’s been nearly a month since Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, announced that they had decided to end their marriage, the wound is still very fresh! These two seemed perfect for each other! Now, as we attempt to move forward, we’re learning new details on how the actress is managing the painful change. And according to our insider, dating is the last thing on her mind! Take a look back at the adorable former couple right here!

“Anna and Chris’ decision to separate was a long-time coming, it wasn’t a rash decision,” a source close to Anna tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They tried to make it work for a long time, but it just wasn’t doable. They grew apart, and Chris changed a lot as his career became more and more successful; they just found themselves in completely different places and in the end they fell out of love. It’s highly unlikely they will ever get back together again. It was a tough decision to break up, and it took a lot of soul-searching on both sides. But it really was for the best, for them and for their son [Jack Pratt, 5].” Absolutely gut-wrenching.

Our insider went on to add that the Scary Movie star is focusing on taking care of herself and being a good mother during this difficult period. “They really want to keep things as amicable as possible, and hope that once the drama of the divorce is over, they will be able to maybe forge some kind of friendship, but as far as romance is involved, that’s really not in the cards. Right now, Anna has no desire to start dating, she’s totally focused on her son and on healing her heart. She would like to stay single for at least a year so she can regroup and get her head together. Meeting somebody else is really not on the agenda for her, she just needs some ‘me time’ right now.” Totally understandable considering the jarring circumstances.

HollywoodLifers, is Anna making the right choice by pressing pause on new relationships? Let us know.