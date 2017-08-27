Amber Rose, 33, Gets Botox & Fans Slam Her For Messing With Her Beautiful Face

Amber Rose always keeps it 100, from her love to 21 Savage to her beauty secrets. The 33-year-old actress shared a video of her getting Botox, and while some fans appreciated her honestly, others dragged her for being too young for plastic surgery!

“I swear it looks more painful than it actually is,” Amber Rose, 33, captioned an Aug. 26 video of her getting some injections into face. Uh, it looks pretty painful. A medical professional took a needle and jabbed it into Amber’s head, injecting her skin before moving onto the next spot. Amber gave props to the professional – Dr. Jason Diamond, MD, a “world-renowned Facial Plastic surgeon” and star of Dr. 90210 and Netflix’s Celebrity Plastic Surgeons. “If you ever need some rejuvenation, Botox, fillers, etc., call Dr. Diamond’s office and tell them Amber sent you,” she said.

From the mixed reaction in the comments, a lot of people are not going to take up Amber on that offer. “Leave your face alone you are too [damn] young,” one fan wrote after watching the video, while another asked if Botox would “take away my frown lines,” as they were sad to see Amber – who is still in her early 30s – get work done. Most fans were just shocked to see Amber undergo the procedure, as they thought she was already a gorgeous vision of beauty. “I am all for anyone who feels like they need this but Ms. Amber Rose you are gorgeous just the way you are,” another fan wrote.

On the other than, some fans were glad that Amber was upfront with her use of cosmetic surgery, instead of pretending that she was 100% natural. “I didn’t know you were getting fillers and stuff. Appreciate the honesty,” one fan wrote. Love the transparency. Nearly everyone in Hollywood/famous get it. She’s being honest,” another fan commented, while another seemed to mix both reactions. “Thank you for being honest,” the person wrote, before adding, “I truly believe you don’t need this. You are beautiful the way you are.”

It seems Amber sees no reason to hide it, especially since Dr. Diamond counts Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Larsa Pippen, 43, Rachel Roy, 43, and other stars as celebrity clients, according to BET. Amber actually posed with Dr. Diamond for a June 9 Instagram shot, as she was picking up The Diamond Effect skincare system.

It’s a shame Dr. Diamond doesn’t do tattoo removal (or does he?) If so, he might have been able to help out Amber. A year after she finalized her divorce with Wiz Khalifa, 29, Amber finally covered up the tattoo of Wiz’s face on her arm, according to Spin. Instead of her rapper ex, Amber now reportedly has the face of Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash on her skin. Huh. Seems that along with her use of Botox, Amber’s going public with her love of 80s LA metal.

Are you upset that 33-year-old Amber Rose is getting Botox, HollywoodLifers?