30 Seconds To Mars Rocks Infrared Performance Of ‘Walk On Water’ With Travis Scott At VMAs

Is it hot in here, or is it just Jared Leto and 30 Seconds To Mars at the VMAs? The rockers slayed the stage with their powerful new single ‘Walk On Water,’ and the surprise collab with Travis Scott and infrared effects made it one of the best performances of the night!

We got a blast from 2008 at the MTV Video Music awards on Aug. 27, when our fave former emo band 30 Seconds To Mars took the stage. The band consisting of Jared Leto, Shannon Leto, and Tomo Miličević performed their new single “Walk On Water,” which is all about believing in yourself and doing the impossible. Honestly, it was super inspiring! But it got even better when they surprised us and brought out Travis Scott!

The powerful performance was totally amped up by the amazing stage set up for them. Producers shot them with an infrared camera, and it gave the coolest effect ever! Jared started off the performance wearing a bullet-proof vest and ski mask, and when he pulled it off his eyes practically glowed! Plus Travis and the dancers in the background looked sick under the light. At the very end, the camera turned to face the crowd, and seeing all of those peoples’ heat signatures was a trip! Click here for more pics from the 2017 VMAs.

Though we couldn’t tell what the guys were wearing with the crazy effects, Jared made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet. He was rocking a huge, colorful sequined mu mu before the show, which gave a carney vibe when coupled with his long unkempt hair and scraggly new beard. It was a total reinvention!

This was new to me RT @cjzer0 Bit of Travis Scott x 30 Seconds to Mars pic.twitter.com/j6s57OoUk7 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 28, 2017

