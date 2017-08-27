MTV Video Music Awards Best Moments — The 2017 MTV VMA Highlights

So amazing! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was full of heart-pounding and breathtaking moments — some of our favorites were Taylor Swift’s epic video debut and more. See all the pics of them here!

1. Taylor Swift finally debuted the video for her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and fans went wild. Especially when they noticed various references to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and more.

2. Lorde also had our attention when she did an interpretive dance to her song, “Green Light.” Instead of singing her song, she just danced on stage with some backup dancers, while wearing some sort of aluminum foil-inspired getup.

3. Kendrick Lamar kicked off the awards show with a performance that LITERALLY set the stage on fire. Not only did a dancer move around on stage while engulfed in flames, but other dancers later climbed a wall that was also covered in fire. So crazy!

4. Later in the night, Katy Perry totally dissed Justin Bieber, when she said her fake social media baby knows all the lyrics to “Despacito,” unlike another baby she knows. Clearly, she was referencing Justin, who proved he didn’t know the lyrics to his massive summer hit when he tried singing it at a nightclub recently.

5. When receiving the Video Vanguard Award, Pink gave an inspiring speech about her 6-year-old daughter Willow, urging her to never change. “We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl,” she said.

6. During Fifth Harmony‘s performance, they threw former band member, Camila Cabello, off the stage with an epic diss. We’ve never seen so much shade in our lives!

7. Did you see Cardi B‘s nip slip? If not, hit the link!

