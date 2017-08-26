Is Taylor Swift Making A Surprise VMA Appearance? Producers Working To Avoid Katy Perry Run-In

‘Old Taylor Swift’ is dead but HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop that new Taylor is planning a surprise VMA appearance – only, per a source, if she can avoid running into Katy Perry!

With fans and haters buzzing over her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift, 27, seems back on top of the music world. The video for the track will premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, and Taylor may be on hand to watch the debut in person. The “Shake If Off” singer is prepping for a “surprise appearance” at the VMAs, an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that she’s “incredibly excited and a little nervous” about this potential return to the spotlight. Taylor also has “some surprises up her sleeves at well,” according to the source, indicating that this year’s VMAs might be the most memorable awards show of all time.

Though, the last thing Tay needs is some “bad blood” ruining her surprise. “Her camp is working around the clock with MTV to make sure all the logistics are in place so she doesn’t have an awkward run-in with Katy [Perry, 32,]” the source says. While another Taylor insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that her appearance is not a definite lock, so here’s hoping that her camp and MTV can work out all the fine details. After all, remember how amazing it was to see Taylor pop out of nowhere to end her beef with Nicki Minaj, 34, at the 2015 MTV VMAs? How incredible would it be if she did something similar at the 2017 show?

2015 Taylor Swift is very underrated but sadly, “Old Taylor Is Dead,” as her new song confirms. Another thing that might be dead is her feud with Katy Perry. Though fans allege that “Look What You Made Me Do” contains a subtle jab at the “Swish, Swish” singer, a source told TMZ that Taylor’s upcoming album, Reputation, will be free of Anti-Katy content. With Katy saying in interviews that she’s ready to let bygones be bygones, the 2017 VMAs might see these two kiss and make up.

While Tay’s camp is working out the deets so she doesn’t bump into Katy, perhaps she needs to set up a “No Ye Zone,” since Kanye West, 40, is furious over Taylor’s new song. With “Look What You Made Me Do” being perceived as a clap-back for the drama over Kanye’s “Famous,” it’s no surprise that the hotheaded rapper is not thrilled with Taylor’s track. Ye “doesn’t want anyone to have a one up on him,” a source close to Yeezy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Taylor hasn’t heard the last of his “wrath.” Perhaps Katy should be the least of Taylor’s worries?

Do want Taylor to make a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs, HollywoodLifers?