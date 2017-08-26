Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi: Why Formerly Engaged Couple Was Doomed From The Start

‘Bachelor’ fans were hit with another disappointing heartbreak on Aug. 25, as Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi called it quits. Was there a massive fight at the center of this split, or were Nick and Vanessa simply destined to break up?

And so, another romance forged on The Bachelor has bitten the dust. Nick Viall, 36, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, split on Aug. 25, just five months after he gave her the final rose. While Bachelor fans hoped that these two would stick together, it just wasn’t meant to be. “The relationship just wasn’t working and it wasn’t what it needed to be for them to get married,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE magazine. “It wasn’t an overnight decision and [the split was] amicable. There honestly wasn’t a last straw or any real drama.”

So, why did this couple break-up? They were too different, as friends of the couple knew that Nick and Vanessa’s romance wasn’t built to last. “She’s super fun, bubbly and outgoing and he’s more of a serious personality and more introverted,” the source claimed. “She would try to bring him out of his shell, but he’s just not as comfortable in big groups.”

The two of them also wanted different things in life. Nick was focused on living in Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment, a source close to the ex-couple EXCLUSIVELY told HolywoodLife.com. Vanessa, on the other hand, was “[never] going to be happy…being a pseudo celebrity in Hollywood,” according to the insider. She was still committed to pursuing her career in education and was only willing to be apart from her family in Montreal if Nick was willing to make her his number one priority. Sadly, that wasn’t the case and the two decided to call it a day. As it turns out, out of 33 final roses, only eight couples are still together, according to In Touch.

Guess Nick should have given the rose to Raven Gates, 26, eh? While it’s sad to see any couple – even those from reality television – break up, Raven feels absolutely vindicated by this news. She felt that Nick was “making the wrong decision” by picking Vanessa over her, a source close to the Rave told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. However, don’t think that Raven is sliding into Nick’s DMs now that he’s back on the market. After watching what happened between him and Vanessa, Raven “know [Nick] would have probably – inevitably – broken her heart too.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Were Nick and Vanessa destined to break up? Should he have given the final rose to Raven?